The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a challan to Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari for not wearing a helmet during the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally in Delhi's Red Fort area. The BJP MP has posted about the incident on Twitter and apologised for not wearing helmet while riding the bike. He also said in his tweet that he will pay the fine.

