Delhi Police issues challan to BJP's Manoj Tiwari for riding bike without helmet during rally1 min read . 01:12 PM IST
- BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has posted about the incident on Twitter and apologised for not wearing helmet while riding the bike
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a challan to Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari for not wearing a helmet during the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally in Delhi's Red Fort area. The BJP MP has posted about the incident on Twitter and apologised for not wearing helmet while riding the bike. He also said in his tweet that he will pay the fine.
"Very Sorry for not wearing helmet today. I will pay the challan @dtptraffic.. clear number plate of vehicle is shown in this photo and location was Red Fort. aap sb se nivedn hai ki binaa helmett two wheeler nhii claayeN #DriveSafe family and friends need you," he tweeted.
The central government and the BJP are celebrating 75 years of Independence with the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu along with Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Piyush Goyal flagged off a Tiranga Bike Rally for MPs from Red Fort on Wednesday.
PM Modi on Sunday called upon all citizens to turn the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign into a mass movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at their homes and using the 'Tiranga' as a display picture on their social media accounts between August 2 and August 15 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.
'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence.
