Delhi Police on Saturday issued a fresh traffic advisory, urging citizens to avoid travelling towards the New Delhi area due to heavy congestion caused by the ongoing student protests over the alleged NEET paper leak.

In a post on X, the Delhi Police said, "Citizens are advised to avoid traveling towards the New Delhi area due to heavy crowds and high traffic congestion observed across the district. Commuters should use alternative routes to prevent delays and ensure a hassle-free journey."

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the reason for the recent traffic advisory issued by Delhi Police? ⌵ The Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory due to heavy congestion caused by ongoing student protests related to the alleged NEET paper leak. 2 How has the Delhi Metro responded to the ongoing protests? ⌵ The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has reopened entry gates at three major stations—Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, and Central Secretariat—to facilitate commuters during the protests. 3 What restrictions are in place for ride-hailing services during the CJP protests? ⌵ Ride-hailing services, food delivery apps, and e-commerce companies are required to regulate their operations in notified areas to ease congestion and ensure public safety. 4 Why did Dharmendra Pradhan resign as Union Education Minister? ⌵ Dharmendra Pradhan resigned amidst ongoing protests over the NEET paper leak, expressing a desire to prevent disruptions to students' futures and to take responsibility for the situation. 5 What has been the public response to the protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party? ⌵ The Cockroach Janta Party has mobilized thousands of students in protests, demanding accountability for the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination process, leading to significant public demonstrations.

The advisory comes as large gatherings continue in parts of central Delhi, with authorities attempting to manage both traffic movement and public safety in the affected areas.

Restrictions Remain In Place Across Notified Areas A day earlier, Delhi Police had appealed to the public to avoid travelling to areas where prohibitory orders are in force unless absolutely necessary.

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The police also directed app-based mobility services, food delivery platforms, quick-commerce operators, logistics providers and e-commerce companies to regulate their operations in the notified zones.

According to the advisory, ride-hailing services, food delivery apps and digital commerce platforms have been asked to strictly comply with the restrictions while operating in the affected areas.

The measures are aimed at easing congestion and ensuring that law enforcement agencies can manage the situation as demonstrations continue in the national capital.

DMRC Reopens Entry Gates At Three Metro Stations Amid the traffic advisory, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that entry gates at three major Metro stations have been reopened.

In a post on X, the DMRC said, "Service Update Entry gates for Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat metro stations are now open."

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The update comes after restrictions at the stations were imposed in view of the protests. With entry gates now operational, Metro services are expected to provide commuters with an alternative mode of transport as traffic remains affected on several roads in central Delhi.

Authorities have continued to advise passengers to check official updates before planning their journeys, as the situation remains dynamic.

Also Read | Shekhar Suman slams police brutality during CJP protest at Jantar Mantar

Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns Amid NEET Protest The advisory comes hours after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation on Saturday, following weeks of nationwide protests over the alleged NEET paper leak.

Pradhan shared the announcement in a post on X ahead of the scheduled talks between the government and leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

The CJP has been leading protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where thousands of students have participated in demonstrations demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in the examination process.

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In his resignation statement addressed to the youth of the country, Pradhan reflected on his tenure as Education Minister and highlighted his contributions to the education sector.

Referring to the NEET paper leak controversy, he said he had accepted responsibility for the issue from the very beginning. He also expressed concern over the recent developments, saying the manner in which events had unfolded over the past 10 days had deeply disturbed him.

The developments have kept parts of central Delhi on high alert, with authorities issuing repeated advisories to help commuters avoid disruption while ensuring public order during the ongoing protests.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.