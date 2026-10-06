Delhi Police issues guidelines for journalists amid ACP Vivek Bhagat row — ‘Story matters, so does how…’

ACP Vivek Bhagat has been accused of sexually harassing a woman journalist during a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar on October 3 at Jantar Mantar.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published6 Oct 2026, 11:25 AM IST
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Guidelines for journalists by Delhi Police
Guidelines for journalists by Delhi Police(Delhi Police)

Delhi Police issued guidelines for journalists covering protests amid the uproar over ACP Vivek Bhagat, who has been accused of sexually harassing a woman journalist during a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar on October 3 at Jantar Mantar.

ACP Bhagat's promotion to the post of additional deputy commissioner of police has also been withheld, the Delhi government said late on Monday.

Three women journalists accused Delhi Police officers of sexual harassment during the October 3 protest against alleged irregularities in the Election Commission's functioning and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Also Read | Saurabh Bharadwaj seeks FIR against Delhi ACP over woman journalist complaint

‘Story matters…’

“The story matters, So does how you get it!” Delhi Police wrote in an X post late on Monday evening. They also shared “Guidelines for journalists” with the hashtag “EthicsofJournalism”.

What are the Delhi Police guidelines for journalists?

  • All journalists assigned to cover protests are advised to carry valid identity cards issued by their respective organisations and/or valid PIB/DIP accreditation cards.
  • They should keep their identification cards VISIBLY DISPLAYED AT ALL TIMES to facilitate identification by law enforcement agencies present at the site.
  • They should also ensure that their presence or activities DO NOT OBSTRUCT POLICE OPERATIONS or the movement of law enforcement personnel.
  • During tense situations, journalists present at the site should MAINTAIN A REASONABLE AND SAFE DISTANCE while covering and recording the proceedings. They should position themselves in a manner that clearly distinguishes them from protestors.

Also Read | Jantar Mantar row explained: Journalist alleges sexual assault by Delhi cop

ACP Vivek Bhagat's duty charge withheld

Assistant Commissioner (ACP) Vivek Bhagat's promotion to the post of additional deputy commissioner of police was withheld in a late order on Monday.

Delhi government clarified that the proposal to confer additional duty charge to Bhagat and the other 11 DANIPS officers was initiated on August 25, “much before the present set of events”. The orders were issued after due approval on October 5.

The government clarified that the assignment of CDC is a temporary arrangement which confers no financial benefit, and no statutory duties of the regular incumbents can be exercised by the officers to whom CDC has been assigned.

Also Read | CJP protesters apologise to journalist heckled at Jantar Mantar

However, ACP Vivek Bhagat, "of his own volition, has requested not to avail the current duty charge assignment, till a full enquiry has been conducted in the matter of alleged harassment of women journalists and such enquiry has been satisfactorily concluded," the post read.

Accordingly, the earlier order is being modified and will be reissued with respect to the assignment of CDC on the 11 remaining officers, it added.

About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.

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