Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory for the roads where congestion is expected ahead of the India International Trade Fair. The advisory states that Mathura Road, Bhairon Marb, Ring Road, Shershah Road and Purana Qila Road could experience heavy congestion.
The International Trade Fair will be open to the public from November 19 to 27 while entry will be restricted to business visitors from November 14 to November 18.
"No entry of visitors from Gate No. 5-A and 5-B. Entry from Gate No. 01, 04, 10, 11 and Craft Museum Gate. Entry for media persons from Gate No. 4 and 10. Entry for ITPO officials from Gate No. 4 and 10. No entry for Trade Fair after 6 pm," the advisory stated
"No sale of tickets at Pragati Maidan. Tickets would be sold online and at selected Metro Stations. Alighting point for chauffer driven vehicles and taxis will be on service lane in front of Gate No. 4. Entry to fair grounds may be closed earlier (sic)," it further added
Sharing the advisory on Twitter Delhi Traffic Police wrote, "Traffic Advisory. In view of the India International Trade Fair, 2022 at Pragati Maidan from 14th to 27th November, necessary traffic arrangements have been made. People are advised to plan their travel accordingly"
As per the advisory, parking will not be allowed on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg. While no vehicle of visitors will be allowed to park on the Sher Shah Road, Purana Quila Road, Bhagwan Dass Road and Tilak Marg. Vehicles that are found parked in the area will be towed and parked in the National Stadium parking.
The parking facility will be available at Bhairon Mandir Parking on Bhairon Road, Delhi Zoo, and Bhagwan Dass Road (only on Saturday and Sunday). In addition, a shuttle service will also be available from Bhairon Mandir parking to Pragati Maidan gate number 1.
It further states that Bhairon Marg, Purana Quila Road, Shershah Road-Mathura Road from W-Point to Mathura Road —Subramaniam Bharti Marg Crossing must be avoided.
The India International Trade Fair has been organized by India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) since 1979. The mega event was not conducted in 2020 due to Covid-19 and it was only the second time that the event was not conducted since its inception.
