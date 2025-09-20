Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of India vs Australia women’s ODI - Check routes to avoid

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed advisory ahead of the One Day (Day–Night) International cricket match between India and Australia (Women) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, on 20 September 2025. The match begins at 1:30 pm, and restrictions will be in place from 11 am to 11 pm.

Roads Closed and Diversions Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg, and Asaf Ali Road will see restrictions and diversions throughout the day.

No heavy vehicles will be allowed on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg.

Vehicles without valid parking labels will not be permitted near the stadium.

Gate-Wise Entry Gates 1–8: Bahadurshah Zafar Marg (Southern side)

Gates 10–15: JLN Marg, next to Ambedkar Stadium Bus Terminal (Eastern side)

Gates 16–18: Bahadurshah Zafar Marg near Petrol Pump (Western side)

Parking Arrangements

Free Parking (Park & Ride facility): Mata Sundari Road

Rajghat Power House Road

Velodrome Road

Labelled Vehicle Parking (labels mandatory): P-1: JP Park (four-wheelers, opposite Gate 3)

P-2: Vikram Nagar Parking (four-wheelers, near Shahidi Park)

P-3: Near JJB/Prayas Office (two-wheelers)

P-4: GLNS School (near JJB/Prayas Office)

General vehicles will not be allowed to park on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg, and Ring Road (Rajghat to IP Flyover). Illegally parked vehicles will be towed and fined.

Park & Ride Service To ease congestion, shuttle buses will run from:

Mata Sundari Parking

Shanti Van Parking

Rajghat Service Road, Rajghat Power House Road, and Velodrome Road (near IG Stadium)

Services will operate two hours before the match and continue one hour after it begins. Return services will start immediately after the match and run for an extra hour.

Cab and Taxi Drop-off App-based cabs and taxis should use the service lane on Ring Road between IP Flyover and Rajghat Crossing for pick-up and drop-off.