Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), named YashoBhoomi, in Dwarka tomorrow, Sunday, September 17.

Besides this, PM Modi will also inaugurate the extension of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station at Dwarka Sector 25 on Sunday. Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory in view of the inaugural ceremonies. Special traffic arrangements will be effective tomorrow. “Traffic Advisory: In view of the inauguration of The India International Convention & Expo Centre (IICEC) by the Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi on 17.09.2023, special traffic arrangements will be effective. Please follow the advisory," Delhi Traffic Police wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Officials noted that it is Modi's vision to have a world-class infrastructure for hosting meetings, conferences, and exhibitions in the country. “The operationalization of YashoBhoomi at Dwarka will be a big boost to the exercise."

The convention center, built across more than 73,000 sq m of area, comprises 15 convention rooms including the main auditorium, the grand ballroom, and 13 meeting rooms with a total capacity of holding 11,000 delegates, they said as quoted by PTI.

The main auditorium is the plenary hall for the convention center and is equipped with a seating capacity of around 6,000 guests. The grand ballroom, with a unique petal ceiling, can host around 2,500 guests.

It also demonstrates a strong commitment to sustainability as it is equipped with a state-of-the-art wastewater treatment system with 100 percent wastewater reuse, rainwater harvesting, and rooftop solar panels and its campus has received Green Cities Platinum certification from CII's Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), they said.

It will also be connected to the Delhi Airport Metro Express line with the inauguration of the new metro station at Dwarka Sector 25, as per PTI reports.

Officials said the Delhi Metro will also increase the operational speed of Metro trains on the Airport Express Line from 90 km/hr to 120 km/hr reducing the travel time. The total journey from New Delhi to YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 will take about 21 minutes.

(With PTI inputs)