Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Chhath Puja. Details here

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Chhath Puja. Details here1 min read . 07:40 PM IST
Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory on Sunday diverting vehicles on alternative routes in view of Chhath Puja celebrations at Wazirabad and near ITO
In light of Chhath Puja celebrations at Wazirabad and close to ITO, Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory on Sunday directing vehicles on alternate routes.
On 30 and 31October 30, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. to 8 a.m., several Yamuna ghats will celebrate Chhath Puja, the Delhi Police tweeted.
"Commuters are advised to follow the following routes to reach their destination: 1. Use the Signature bridge instead of Old Wazirabad bridge. 2. Use Geeta colony flyover and Yamuna Pusta road towards Akshardham temple from Laxmi Nagar red light," it said.
As Chhath Puja is held in honour of the Sun God on the sixth day following Diwali, it is also known as Surya Sashthi. In eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, it is one of the most well-liked holidays.
On Sunday, thousands of worshippers crowded ghats and temporary ponds to honour the Sun God. Devotees worship the setting sun and the rising sun on Monday morning. It involves offering "arghya" to the Sun god by fasting women in knee-deep water.
This year, the festival was set to get back its old flavour and be celebrated along the Yamuna at 1,100 ghats in the city.
The construction of Puja ghats near the Yamuna and the offerings made by pilgrims at these ghats had previously raised concerns that they might cause river pollution.
According to the statement, the government had been made aware of a number of orders and instructions issued by the National Green Tribunal and the National Mission for Clean Ganga.
(With inputs from PTI)
