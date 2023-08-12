The Delhi Traffic Police today issued an advisory for the full dress rehearsal for the Independence Day function which will take place tomorrow to ensure smooth flow of vehicles.

According to the advisory, a total of eight roads -- Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, S.P Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT, and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover -- will be closed for the general public from 4 am to 11 am on Sunday. Vehicles that do not have parking labels for the rehearsal may avoid C-Hexagon, India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A point Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, J L Nehru Marg, Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate, and Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta to ISBT Kashmere Gate via Salimgarh bypass, the advisory said.

Commuters travelling from north Delhi to south Delhi and vice-versa will have to take alternative routes of Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Kautilya Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Mandir Marg and Rani Jhansi Road to reach their destinations.

In the east-west corridor, vehicular traffic will follow alternative routes of NH-24, Nizamuddin Khatta, Barapula Road -- under AIIMS Flyover, Ring Road, Mathura Road, Subramania Bharti Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Prithviraj Road and Safdarjung Road, etc. and vice versa, it said, adding that Old Iron bridge and Geeta Colony bridge towards Shanti Van will be closed.

Movement of goods vehicles between Nizamuddin and Wazirabad bridges will be prohibited from August 12 midnight to 11 am on August 13. Interstate buses will also not be allowed between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT during this period, the advisory said.

City buses, including the ones operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), will not ply on Ring Road from August 12 midnight to 11 am on August 13 and between ISBT to NH-24 (NH-9)/NH T-point on Ring Road and take alternative routes. These buses may use G T Road, Wazirabad Road and NH-24, it said.

Routes of buses terminating at Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Delhi main railway station will be curtailed or diverted. Alternative routes will remain open to railway stations, bus stations and hospitals near the venue of the Independence Day function.

Meanwhile, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday informed that the metro services in the national capital will commence at 5 in the morning on Independence Day.

DMRC in a tweet on the microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) said that the trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 6 am.

“To facilitate the passengers to attend the Independence Day ceremony on August 15, 2023 (Tuesday), the Delhi Metro train services on all Lines will start from 05.00 am from all terminal stations. The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the Lines till 06.00 am. After 6.00 am, Metro trains will run as per the normal timetable throughout the day", DMRC shared in a tweet.

It further said that parking facilities will not be available at the metro stations from 6 am on August 14 till 2 pm on August 15.

“In addition, Parking facilities will NOT BE AVAILABLE at the Delhi Metro stations from 6.00 am on Monday i.e, August 14, 2023, till 2.00 pm on Tuesday i.e, August 15, 2023, in view of the security measures adopted on the occasion of Independence Day. However, the Metro train services will continue to run as per normal schedule," DMRC added.

*With Agency Inputs