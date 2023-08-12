“To facilitate the passengers to attend the Independence Day ceremony on August 15, 2023 (Tuesday), the Delhi Metro train services on all Lines will start from 05.00 am from all terminal stations. The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the Lines till 06.00 am. After 6.00 am, Metro trains will run as per the normal timetable throughout the day", DMRC shared in a tweet.