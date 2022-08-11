Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for I-Day. Check which roads will remain closed here2 min read . 11 Aug 2022
- The advisory has stated that the area around the Red Fort will be open to authorised vehicles only
NEW DELHI :As the 75th Independence Day celebrations approaches, the Delhi Police on Thursday issued traffic advisory, in order to prevent traffic snarls or halt on the 15th of August in the national capital.
The advisory issued says that the traffic will be closed for general public around Red Fort. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the occasion of Independence day from the Red Fort on 15 August. Therefore the traffic for general public around Red Fort will remain closed from 4 am to 10 am.
The advisory further stated that the area around the Red Fort will be open to authorised vehicles only.
Eight roads -- Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its link road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover -- will remain closed for general traffic, the advisory stated.
Noida, Loni, Singhu, Ghazipur, Badarpur, Safia, Maharajpur, Aya Nagar, Auchandi, Surya Nagar, Rajokri, Dhansa, Apsara, Kalandi Kunj, Jharoda, Bhopura, Lal Kuan Pul Prahlad Pur and Tikri borders will be closed for the movement of commercial and transport vehicles on Friday from 10 pm to 11 am on Saturday, and similarly on Sunday and Monday, it said.
Buses bound for Kauria Pul/Red Fort/Old Delhi Railway Station will operate via ISBT bridge (Yudhistir Setu) and terminate at Boulevard Road near Mori Gate U-Turn, it said.
All the buses otherwise terminating at Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort, Bhai Mati Dass Chowk, Mori Gate, ISBT, Pragati Maidan and Ambedkar Stadium Terminal shall terminate opposite Turkman Gate Asaf Ali Road, it said.
Buses bound for Red Fort, Old Delhi Railway Station, Bhai Mati Dass Chowk (Fountain) from South Delhi will be diverted via Ring Road - NH-24, Marginal Bandh (Pushta) Road and new ISBT Bridge, and will terminate on Boulevard Road, the advisory added.
