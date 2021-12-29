The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday issued advisory ensure smooth vehicular movement on the eve of New Year. The advisory states that strict action will be taken against drunken driving, bikers performing stunts, overs-peeding and reckless driving among other offences.

The police said that they have made special arrangements in areas surrounding Connaught Place, which is likely to witness huge gathering on New Year eve.

According to PTI, Vivek Kishore, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said no vehicle shall be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond Round about Mandi House, Round about Bengali Market, North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover (Barakhamba Road- Tolstoy Marg Crossing, Minto Road – Deen Dayal Upadhaya Marg crossing, Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Railway Station).

Only those with valid pre-reserved booking receipts from hotels and restaurants will be allowed.

People can park their vehicles at designated roads near Gole Dak Khana, Patel Chowk, Mandi House, Minto Road, Panchkuian Road, K.G. Marg-Ferozshah road crossing, Bengali market, Windsor Place, Rajender Prasad Road, Raisina Road, Gole Market and Buta Singh on Jantar Mantar Road, and Raisina Road, the officer said.

Parking space too will be limited in Connaught Place on the eve of new Year.

Kishore said only limited parking space for vehicles with valid passes will be allowed on first come first serve basis.

To reach the New Delhi Railway Station, the officer advised the people to take the Ram Manohar Lohiya Park Street, Round about GPO, Round about Winsor Place.

"Entry from Connaught Place – Chelmsford Road shall be prohibited. They can reach the station via Paharganj – Shiela Cinema or through Ajmeri Gate – J.L.N. Marg via B.S.Z. Marg – Delhi Gate – J.L.N. Marg," he said as per the news agency.

