Home / News / India /  Delhi police issues traffic advisory for religious procession. Routes to avoid

Delhi police issues traffic advisory for religious procession. Routes to avoid

1 min read . 09:33 AM ISTLivemint, Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
File image of traffic in Delhi (PTI photo)

  • As per the advisory, elaborate traffic arrangements have been made across the city.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued traffic advisory in view of Shree Digamber Jain Etihasic Pauhbadi Dooj procession in the national capital today i.e. 10 December.

As per the advisory, elaborate traffic arrangements have been made across the city. The rath yatra or the procession will start from Shri Digamber Jain Naya Mandir (Dharam Pura, Chandni Chowk) at 9:30 am and will end there itself at 5 pm.

The route of the procession is as follows: Shri Digamber Jain Naya Mandir (Dharam Pura, Chandni Chowk) - Gali Guliyan - Dariba Kalan -Fountain chowk - Ghnata Ghar - Fatehpuri - Khari Baoli - Qutab Road-Sadar Bazar - Bara Totti Chowk - Shri Digamber Jain Mandir (Pahari Dhiraj).

As per the advisory, “Following the vice-versa of the above-mentioned route, the procession will conclude at Shri Digamber Jain Naya Mandir (Dharam Pura, Chandni Chowk) at 5 pm."

In a tweet, the Delhi Traffic Police wrote, “In view of Shree Digamber Jain Etihasic Pauhbadi Dooj procession, elaborate traffic arrangements have been made across the city. Please plan your commute accordingly."

Giving instruction to the general public, the traffic police has adviced to avoid the roads and stretches mentioned above.

It has also instructed the public to reach railway stations or airport well in time and Use public transport. “Park only at designated places and report unusual/suspicious objects or persons immediately," it stated.

Here is the list of roads to avoid

Main Chandni chowk Road

Dariba Kalan Road

HC Sen Road

Nai Sarak Road

Khari Baoli Road

Qutab Road

Sadar Thana Road

Bara Hindu Rao Marg

Traffic Diversion routes

Kari Baoli Road

Church Mission Road

SPM Marg

Naya Bazar Road

Hare Ram Road

Qutub Road

Maharaja Aggrasen Marg

Bara Hindu Rao Marg

Sadar Thana Marg

