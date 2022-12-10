Delhi police issues traffic advisory for religious procession. Routes to avoid

Delhi police issues traffic advisory for religious procession. Routes to avoid1 min read . 09:33 AM IST
- As per the advisory, elaborate traffic arrangements have been made across the city.
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued traffic advisory in view of Shree Digamber Jain Etihasic Pauhbadi Dooj procession in the national capital today i.e. 10 December.
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued traffic advisory in view of Shree Digamber Jain Etihasic Pauhbadi Dooj procession in the national capital today i.e. 10 December.
As per the advisory, elaborate traffic arrangements have been made across the city. The rath yatra or the procession will start from Shri Digamber Jain Naya Mandir (Dharam Pura, Chandni Chowk) at 9:30 am and will end there itself at 5 pm.
As per the advisory, elaborate traffic arrangements have been made across the city. The rath yatra or the procession will start from Shri Digamber Jain Naya Mandir (Dharam Pura, Chandni Chowk) at 9:30 am and will end there itself at 5 pm.
The route of the procession is as follows: Shri Digamber Jain Naya Mandir (Dharam Pura, Chandni Chowk) - Gali Guliyan - Dariba Kalan -Fountain chowk - Ghnata Ghar - Fatehpuri - Khari Baoli - Qutab Road-Sadar Bazar - Bara Totti Chowk - Shri Digamber Jain Mandir (Pahari Dhiraj).
The route of the procession is as follows: Shri Digamber Jain Naya Mandir (Dharam Pura, Chandni Chowk) - Gali Guliyan - Dariba Kalan -Fountain chowk - Ghnata Ghar - Fatehpuri - Khari Baoli - Qutab Road-Sadar Bazar - Bara Totti Chowk - Shri Digamber Jain Mandir (Pahari Dhiraj).
As per the advisory, “Following the vice-versa of the above-mentioned route, the procession will conclude at Shri Digamber Jain Naya Mandir (Dharam Pura, Chandni Chowk) at 5 pm."
As per the advisory, “Following the vice-versa of the above-mentioned route, the procession will conclude at Shri Digamber Jain Naya Mandir (Dharam Pura, Chandni Chowk) at 5 pm."
In a tweet, the Delhi Traffic Police wrote, “In view of Shree Digamber Jain Etihasic Pauhbadi Dooj procession, elaborate traffic arrangements have been made across the city. Please plan your commute accordingly."
In a tweet, the Delhi Traffic Police wrote, “In view of Shree Digamber Jain Etihasic Pauhbadi Dooj procession, elaborate traffic arrangements have been made across the city. Please plan your commute accordingly."
Giving instruction to the general public, the traffic police has adviced to avoid the roads and stretches mentioned above.
Giving instruction to the general public, the traffic police has adviced to avoid the roads and stretches mentioned above.
It has also instructed the public to reach railway stations or airport well in time and Use public transport. “Park only at designated places and report unusual/suspicious objects or persons immediately," it stated.
It has also instructed the public to reach railway stations or airport well in time and Use public transport. “Park only at designated places and report unusual/suspicious objects or persons immediately," it stated.
Here is the list of roads to avoid
Here is the list of roads to avoid
Main Chandni chowk Road
Main Chandni chowk Road
Dariba Kalan Road
Dariba Kalan Road
HC Sen Road
HC Sen Road
Nai Sarak Road
Nai Sarak Road
Khari Baoli Road
Khari Baoli Road
Qutab Road
Qutab Road
Sadar Thana Road
Sadar Thana Road
Bara Hindu Rao Marg
Bara Hindu Rao Marg
Traffic Diversion routes
Traffic Diversion routes
Kari Baoli Road
Kari Baoli Road
Church Mission Road
Church Mission Road
SPM Marg
SPM Marg
Naya Bazar Road
Naya Bazar Road
Hare Ram Road
Hare Ram Road
Qutub Road
Qutub Road
Maharaja Aggrasen Marg
Maharaja Aggrasen Marg
Bara Hindu Rao Marg
Bara Hindu Rao Marg
Sadar Thana Marg
Sadar Thana Marg