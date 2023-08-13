Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for the Independence Day. Details here

In view of Independence Day Celebrations on August 15, Delhi Police Sunday issued traffic advisory to ensure smooth vehicular movement in the national capital on Tuesday. The Delhi Traffic Policehas alsoadvised the commuters to avoid certain roads and take alternate routes at the given following timings.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police advisory, the normal traffic movement around Red Fort — from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on August 15—will remain closed for the general public from 4 am to 10 am. It will be open to only for the authorised vehicles, the advisory added.

According to the advisory, a total of eight roads-- Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its link road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover -- will be closed for the general public on Tuesday.

Vehicles that do not have parking labels for Independence Day may avoid C-Hexagon, India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A Point Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, J L Nehru Marg, Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate, and Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta to ISBT Kashmere Gate via Salimgarh bypass, the advisory said.

Commuters travelling from north Delhi to south Delhi and vice-versa will have to take alternative routes from Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjang Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Kautilya Marg, SP Marg, 11 Murti, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Mandir Marg, Panchkulan Road, Rani Jhansi Road to reach their destinations.

In the east-west corridor, vehicular traffic will follow alternative routes of NH-24 (NH-9) Nizamuddin Khatta, Barapula Road, under AllMS Flyover Ring Road, NH-24 (NH-9) Nizamuddin Khatta, Ring Road, Bhairon Road, Mathura Road, Subramanian Bharti Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Prithviray Road, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Panchsheel Marg, SP Marg/Ridge Road, and vice versa, it stated, the Old Iron Bridge and Geeta Colony Bridge towards Shanti Van will be closed.

Movement of goods vehicles between Nizamuddin and Wazirabad bridges will be prohibited from August 12 midnight to 11 am on August 13. Interstate buses will also not be allowed between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT during this period, the advisory said.

City buses, including the ones operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), will not ply on Ring Road from August 12 midnight to 11 am on August 13 and between ISBT to NH-24 (NH-9)/NH T-point on Ring Road and take alternative routes.

According to the advisory, buses ordinarily terminating at Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Delhi Main Railway Station will be curtailed or diverted. Normal bus service will be restored after 11 am Tuesday.

All buses, otherwise terminating at Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort, Bhai Mati Dass Chowk, Mon Gate, ISBT Pragati Maidan and Ambedkar Stadium Terminal, shall terminate opposite Turkman Gate Asaf Ali Road, the advisory added.