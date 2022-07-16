OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Delhi Police, Kareena Kapoor come together for traffic ad, but not the way you may think
Listen to this article

“Kaun hai ye, jisne dobara mudke mujhe nahi dekha?" You must have heard or seen (or both) this many times. This is an iconic dialogue from an equally-iconic Kareen Kapoor character, Poo, from Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Delhi Police, in a creative ad, has used the same to raise awareness about obeying traffic laws.

In addition to a superfast vehicle, the Delhi Police has also included Poo in a video of a traffic infraction that was released on its official Twitter feed. Even while police work hard to prevent traffic violations, some drivers still choose to run red lights, endangering lives on the road. Therefore, to ensure that people listen to the warnings, the Delhi Police has resorted to Poo.

The video shows a car rushing past a red traffic light. Poo, whose face has been placed on the red light, is heard reciting her well-known line as the driver decided to disregard the traffic light. Have a look:

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout