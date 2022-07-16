Delhi Police, Kareena Kapoor come together for traffic ad, but not the way you may think1 min read . Updated: 16 Jul 2022, 07:22 PM IST
Delhi Police, in a creative ad, has used Kareena Kapoor to raise awareness about obeying traffic laws.
“Kaun hai ye, jisne dobara mudke mujhe nahi dekha?" You must have heard or seen (or both) this many times. This is an iconic dialogue from an equally-iconic Kareen Kapoor character, Poo, from Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Delhi Police, in a creative ad, has used the same to raise awareness about obeying traffic laws.