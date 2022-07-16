“Kaun hai ye, jisne dobara mudke mujhe nahi dekha?" You must have heard or seen (or both) this many times. This is an iconic dialogue from an equally-iconic Kareen Kapoor character, Poo, from Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Delhi Police, in a creative ad, has used the same to raise awareness about obeying traffic laws.

In addition to a superfast vehicle, the Delhi Police has also included Poo in a video of a traffic infraction that was released on its official Twitter feed. Even while police work hard to prevent traffic violations, some drivers still choose to run red lights, endangering lives on the road. Therefore, to ensure that people listen to the warnings, the Delhi Police has resorted to Poo.

The video shows a car rushing past a red traffic light. Poo, whose face has been placed on the red light, is heard reciting her well-known line as the driver decided to disregard the traffic light. Have a look:

Who's that traffic violator?



Poo likes attention, so do the traffic lights !#RoadSafety#SaturdayVibes pic.twitter.com/ZeCJfJigcb — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 16, 2022