Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Delhi Police, Kareena Kapoor come together for traffic ad, but not the way you may think

Delhi Police, Kareena Kapoor come together for traffic ad, but not the way you may think

Kareena Kapoor Khan.
1 min read . 07:22 PM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay

Delhi Police, in a creative ad, has used Kareena Kapoor to raise awareness about obeying traffic laws.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

“Kaun hai ye, jisne dobara mudke mujhe nahi dekha?" You must have heard or seen (or both) this many times. This is an iconic dialogue from an equally-iconic Kareen Kapoor character, Poo, from Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Delhi Police, in a creative ad, has used the same to raise awareness about obeying traffic laws.

“Kaun hai ye, jisne dobara mudke mujhe nahi dekha?" You must have heard or seen (or both) this many times. This is an iconic dialogue from an equally-iconic Kareen Kapoor character, Poo, from Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Delhi Police, in a creative ad, has used the same to raise awareness about obeying traffic laws.

In addition to a superfast vehicle, the Delhi Police has also included Poo in a video of a traffic infraction that was released on its official Twitter feed. Even while police work hard to prevent traffic violations, some drivers still choose to run red lights, endangering lives on the road. Therefore, to ensure that people listen to the warnings, the Delhi Police has resorted to Poo.

In addition to a superfast vehicle, the Delhi Police has also included Poo in a video of a traffic infraction that was released on its official Twitter feed. Even while police work hard to prevent traffic violations, some drivers still choose to run red lights, endangering lives on the road. Therefore, to ensure that people listen to the warnings, the Delhi Police has resorted to Poo.

The video shows a car rushing past a red traffic light. Poo, whose face has been placed on the red light, is heard reciting her well-known line as the driver decided to disregard the traffic light. Have a look:

The video shows a car rushing past a red traffic light. Poo, whose face has been placed on the red light, is heard reciting her well-known line as the driver decided to disregard the traffic light. Have a look:

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.