With the Delhi Police team reaching out to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's residence for details regarding the 'sexual harassment victims' speech made during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', the party has hit out at Centre and said that without direction of the ruling government the Delhi Police can take such actions.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media, Delhi Police's Special CP(L&O) Sagar Preet Hooda said that they held a meeting with Rahul Gandhi and the latter said he needs some time and will give us the information and would give the information asked for.

"We held a meeting with Rahul Gandhi. He said he needs some time and will give us the information which we've asked for. Today we've served a notice which has been accepted by his office and if questioning needs to be done then we will do it," Special CP(L&O) Sagar Preet Hooda said.

"Rahul Gandhi said it was a long yatra and he met many people and needs time to compile it. He has assured us that he will give the information soon and we will begin our proceedings as soon as we receive the information," Hooda added.

#WATCH | Special CP(L&O) Dr Sagar Preet Hooda says he along with his team met Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at his Delhi residence today & urged him to provide information on the 'sexual harassment' victims whom he mentioned in his speech during the Bharat Jodo Yatra pic.twitter.com/k9Bd2pmQij — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2023

On the other side, senior Congress leader and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot slammed the Centre for trying to harass Rahul Gandhi. "Delhi Police went to Rahul Gandhi’s residence despite he had said he will give answer in 8-10 days. It’s impossible to believe that without direction of the ruling government the Delhi Police can take such actions," he said.

Also, Gehlot targeted Amit Shah. "Without Amit Shah's order, it is not possible that police could show such audacity to enter the house of a national leader without any reason. Rahul Gandhi said that he has received the notice and he will reply to it but still, the police went to his house," he said.

"Delhi Police going to Rahul Gandhi's residence reminds me of the times of Indira Gandhi. Today's incident is not an ordinary episode. People of the country are watching it and will not forgive you. They are fascist people," Rajasthan CM said.

Delhi Police went to Rahul Gandhi’s residence despite he had said he will give answer in 8-10 days. It’s impossible to believe that without direction of the ruling government the Delhi Police can take such actions: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot at Congress press conference in Delhi pic.twitter.com/2g2wafuM5z — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2023

Apart from this, Congress General Secretary, KC Venugopal said since the day Rahul Gandhi raised questions on the connection between PM Modi and Adani, the government started to harass him. He even referred the action as dictatorship.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge too said that the whole process was undertaken to divert from the Adani issue. "To divert from the Adani issue, they (BJP) are asking all these questions by sending the police. Rahul Gandhi & Congress will not get scared. No matter how much they try to save Adani, we will continue to question them," he said.