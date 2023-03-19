Delhi Police knocks Rahul Gandhi for details on 'sexual harassment victims' comment, Congress hits out at Centre2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 03:14 PM IST
- Since the day Rahul Gandhi raised questions on the connection between PM Modi and Adani, the government started to harass him, said Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal.
With the Delhi Police team reaching out to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's residence for details regarding the 'sexual harassment victims' speech made during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', the party has hit out at Centre and said that without direction of the ruling government the Delhi Police can take such actions.
