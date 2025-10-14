Delhi police launch investigation after South Asian University student alleges sexual assault

Delhi News: A student of South Asian University (SAU) in Delhi was allegedly sexually assaulted, police said on Tuesday, confirming that an FIR has been registered in the case.

Advertisement

According to officials, a PCR call reporting the alleged assault was received at around 3 pm on Monday. Acting on the information, a police team reached the university campus, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said in an official statement.

“The call was made by someone known to the girl. She is currently being counselled,” Chauhan said.

Advertisement

“Based on the statement of the victim, an FIR has been registered under appropriate sections. The matter is being investigated with due sensitivity and priority,” the officer added.

Officials said that the student’s formal statement is yet to be recorded, and she continues to receive counselling support. “An FIR has been filed and we are looking into the matter,” police officials stated.

Further details about the case are awaited.

Recent incident in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar In a separate case reported earlier this month, an MBBS student was allegedly raped by a man at a hotel in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area on 6 October.

According to Delhi Police, a complaint was filed by an 18-year-old student from Haryana who is pursuing her studies in the national capital. In her statement, the victim alleged that the accused, a resident of Jind in Haryana, invited her to a hotel in Adarsh Nagar for a party, where he allegedly administered intoxicants, wrongfully confined her, and sexually assaulted her.

Advertisement

Following her complaint, police registered a case and initiated an investigation, which remains underway.

Durgapur gang rape case The Durgapur gangrape case has sparked massive outrage, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of failing to protect women, while the ruling TMC slammed the BJP for politicising the incident.

The survivor, a second-year student of a private medical college, was allegedly gang raped on Friday night. She hails from Odisha.