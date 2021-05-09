Delhi Police launches 'COVI Van Helpline' for senior citizens amid COVID-19

1 min read.Updated: 09 May 2021, 04:25 PM ISTStaff Writer( with inputs from ANI )
The information of commencement of COVI Van has been disseminated in the Greater Kailash -1 area through beat officers and Residents Welfare Association (RWA)
All the precautions including - sanitisation, gloves, masks and social distancing - will be taken while and after every visit
In order to help the elderly people struggling with their essential needs amid massive COVID surge, South District Police of the national capital has launched a helpline number exclusively for senior citizens. In time of need, the police can be reached at COVI Van Helpline (012- 26241077), news agency ANI reported.
"After receiving any call for COVI Van, deployed police official on COVI Van with beat officer will go to the house of senior citizens and help them in getting their needs," the Delhi Police statement said on Sunday.