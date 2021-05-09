Delhi Police launches 'COVI Van Helpline' for senior citizens amid COVID-19

In order to help the elderly people struggling with their essential needs amid massive COVID surge, South District Police of the national capital has launched a helpline number exclusively for senior citizens. In time of need, the police can be reached at COVI Van Helpline (012- 26241077), news agency ANI reported.

"After receiving any call for COVI Van, deployed police official on COVI Van with beat officer will go to the house of senior citizens and help them in getting their needs," the Delhi Police statement said on Sunday.

"Senior citizens can use this facility for going to vaccination centers, hospitals and other places. We want them to use our well-sanitized van," says SHO Ritesh Kumar

All the precautions including - sanitisation, gloves, masks and social distancing - will be taken while and after every visit.

Delhi recorded 273 more COVID-19 fatalities and 13,336 new infections on Sunday, while the positivity rate remained below 25% for the fourth consecutive day, the Health Department said.

There are 86,232 active cases and over 12.17 lakh people have either recovered, migrated out or have been discharged, according to a health bulletin.

The infection tally rose to 13,23,567 after the national capital recorded 13,336 new cases in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate stood at 21.67%, lower than 23.34% a day ago.

Meanwhile the ongoing lockdown in Delhi will be extended by another week, up to May 17 morning, and metro trains will not operate during the period, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

