Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said these three initiatives have added a new dimension in the digitization and modernization of the Delhi Police. The maximum utilization of technology with an objective to improve the service delivery system and ensure the safety and security of people is essential in the present environment.

According to Delhi Police, Anubhuti - Feedback Management System will establish two-way communication with the public and improve the police working through the analysis of feedback received. It is a paperless feedback system. The citizens visiting the police station have to scan the QR code of the police station and mark the feedback responses. The response database will be utilized to analyse and take corrective steps for improvement in the police-public interface. The identity of the user will not be disclosed.

Mentioning its third initiative, Nalwa said ‘e-Chittha’ is the “backbone" of duty deployment and its implementation, which will ensure eight-hour shifts in the department, will not only ensure optimal use of manpower resources but also increase the efficiency and transparency of the personnel.

e-Chittha has been operative in all 178 territorial police stations from Monday, she said.

