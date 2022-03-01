Delhi Police launches digital feedback system, revamped website

According to Delhi Police, Anubhuti - Feedback Management System will establish two-way communication with the public and improve the police working through the analysis of feedback received. It is a paperless feedback system. The citizens visiting the police station have to scan the QR code of the police station and mark the feedback responses. The response database will be utilized to analyse and take corrective steps for improvement in the police-public interface. The identity of the user will not be disclosed.

