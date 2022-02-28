Delhi police launches new digital initiatives- Anubhuti, e-Chittha. Details here

Delhi Police Commisioner Rakesh Asthana launched the digital intiatives which he said aims to add a new dimension in digitising and modernising the Delhi Police. Asthana also mentioned that it was necessary to optimise the utilisation of technology in order to improve the service delivery system and to ensure the safety and security of the people.

Speaking about Anubhuti - Feedback Management System, he said it will establish two-way communication between the public and the police, and the analysis of the feedback received will help improve the functioning of the department.

“It is a paperless feedback system. The citizens visiting the police station need to scan the QR code of the police station and mark their feedback response. Response database will be utilised to analyse and take corrective steps for improvement in police-public interface while the identity of the user will not be disclosed," Suman Nalwa, public relations officer, Delhi Police, said.

The refurbished user-friendly website of the Delhi Police is loaded with more information and will be quite useful for citizens to know about the department and its services in one click, she said.

Mentioning its third initiative, Nalwa said ‘e-Chittha’ is the “backbone" of duty deployment and its implementation, which will ensure eight-hour shifts in the department, will not only ensure optimal use of manpower resources but also increase the efficiency and transparency of the personnel.

e-Chittha has been operative in all 178 territorial police stations from Monday, she said.

With this initiative, the staff members will get to devote sufficient time to their family and can look after their own health and wellbeing. They will now be able to work with more zeal and enthusiasm, she added.

Mentioning the benefits of merging police control rooms with districts, Asthana said it has resulted in the availability of more manpower and patrol vehicles at beat and police stations.

“So, for the optimal use of resources and manpower, the need for a digital duty roster was emphasized. Further, separation of law and order, and investigation at all police stations had also necessitated equal distribution of work to bring about the desired results," he added.

