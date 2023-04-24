Delhi Police launches probe into sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief

Delhi Police launches probe into sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief1 min read . 11:54 AM IST
- Police have sought a report from the probe committee that was set up by the Sports Ministry.
The Delhi Police initiated an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Brij Bhushan Singh on Monday.
As reported by ANI, Police have sought a report from the probe committee that was set up by the Sports Ministry.
According to reports, prominent wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik, among others, filed a police complaint on Friday (April 21) at Connaught Place police station. The complaint alleged that Brij Bhushan Singh, in his capacity as the chief of WFI, harassed and exploited seven female wrestlers, including a minor.
"It's been more than 48 hours since the complaint was made, but an FIR has not been filed yet," said Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia.
The Delhi Police has confirmed that it has received seven complaints from wrestlers regarding the allegations against Brij Bhushan Singh, and has initiated an inquiry into the matter.
he Delhi Commission For Women has reportedly issued a notice to the police for not registering an FIR on the issue, despite receiving a written complaint from the female wrestlers two days prior.
Earlier in January this year, top Indian wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya and Sakshi Malik had held a sit-in protest in Jantar Mantar/ They demanded that Brij Bhushan be removed from the head office and Wrestling Federation of India be disbanded. They had accused the body and its chief of sexual harassment and mistreatment of wrestlers.
An ‘oversight committee’ headed by Olympic medalist Mary Kom was formed in response to the protests. The committee was given the task of submitting a report on the issue to the ministry. However, in early April, Punia said that the wrestlers will go to court to protest against the committee's report.
