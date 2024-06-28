Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

  • Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Livemint
Updated02:28 PM IST
A view of the spot where a man was allegedly shot dead by unidentified shooters inside the Food Joint at Rajouri Garden in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.
A view of the spot where a man was allegedly shot dead by unidentified shooters inside the Food Joint at Rajouri Garden in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.(Hindustan Times)

The Delhi Police Special Cell made the first arrest in connection with the Rajouri Garden shootout case on Friday. 

An incident of firing occurred at a Burger King outlet in New Delhi's Rajouri Garden area on June 18. Three had people come on a motorcycle outside Burger King. Two of them went inside and started shooting. 

One person was killed in the incident.

According to news agency ANI, the Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested the person who was on the motorcycle. The hunt for the other two is still on.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaDelhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

376.20
09:07 AM | 28 JUN 2024
10.55 (2.89%)

Bharat Electronics

304.70
09:07 AM | 28 JUN 2024
0.2 (0.07%)

Indian Oil Corporation

165.70
09:07 AM | 28 JUN 2024
2.1 (1.28%)

State Bank Of India

854.70
09:07 AM | 28 JUN 2024
10.55 (1.25%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CEAT

2,855.05
09:02 AM | 28 JUN 2024
259.05 (9.98%)

Praj Industries

730.95
09:02 AM | 28 JUN 2024
52.35 (7.71%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,025.80
09:02 AM | 28 JUN 2024
139.4 (7.39%)

IIFL Finance

513.85
09:02 AM | 28 JUN 2024
33.35 (6.94%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,676.00-301.00
    Chennai
    73,033.00198.00
    Delhi
    73,533.00413.00
    Kolkata
    72,676.00-444.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.23
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue