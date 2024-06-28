Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

The Delhi Police Special Cell made the first arrest in connection with the Rajouri Garden shootout case on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An incident of firing occurred at a Burger King outlet in New Delhi's Rajouri Garden area on June 18. Three had people come on a motorcycle outside Burger King. Two of them went inside and started shooting.

One person was killed in the incident.

According to news agency ANI, the Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested the person who was on the motorcycle. The hunt for the other two is still on.

