The Delhi Police will ensure special arrangements and deployments at key places in the capital city to maintain law and order during the New Year celebrations on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There will be deployment of police personnel at locations such as Connaught Place, India Gate, Aerocity, Mukherjee Nagar, Vasant Kunj Mall and EDM Mall. According to authorities, malls, cafes, restaurants, and hotels, where there will be events for the new year, will see heightened security to avoid any law and order issues.

"On 31st December, Delhi Police will ensure arrangements and deployment at places where people are expected to gather. The deployment will be at locations like Connaught Place, India Gate, Aerocity, Qutub Minar, Greater Kailash, Saket Mall, Netaji Subhash Place, Mukherjee Nagar area, Vasant Kunj Mall, EDM Mall, Pacific Mall, Champa Gali, Hudson lane, Hauz Khas and other crowded places. Traffic will controlled in the Connaught Place area after 8 pm," said Special CP Traffic SS Yadav on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On New Year's Eve, the police will work in different shifts and all SHOs will remain active and alert on the road to deal with any situation. "We have prepared two different shifts for deployment. The first shift will start from 5 pm to midnight. Another shift will be from 12 am to 6 am," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said

No place for bike stunts and hooliganism The police have also made elaborate security arrangements to keep a check on stunt-biking and hooliganism on New Year's Eve. "I will not allow any motorcycle rider showing stunt or triple riding at any cost. Our teams will impound the motorcycle immediately if anyone is found guilty and strict action will be ensured," said DCP Tirkey. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the intervening night of December 31, more than 10,000 police personnel from traffic and different units of the Delhi Police will be deployed to keep a strict vigil in public places.

Moreover, the Delhi Traffic Police will deploy around 2,500 personnel to manage traffic, avoid any chaos on the road, and check drunk driving.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!