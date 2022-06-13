Delhi Police manhandles Congress MP during protest3 min read . Updated: 13 Jun 2022, 08:58 PM IST
Congress MP KC Venugopal was dragged by Delhi Police during the party's protest march against ED.
Congress MP KC Venugopal was dragged by Delhi Police during the party's protest march against ED.
Listen to this article
On June 13, Congress MP KC Venugopal was dragged by Delhi Police during the party's protest march against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case during the day.