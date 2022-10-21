Delhi Police nab man for cheating women with fake profile on matrimonial site

"W/SI Anuplata who is the IO case made a smart move to nab the accused Bipin Kumar Jha, by creating an account on the matrimonial site and contacting him over phone calls. It was revealed that the accused was hiding in Jaipur. The team was able to nab him on Thursday from a restaurant in Jaipur, Rajasthan on the basis of technical surveillance and smart policing. In search of his belongings, an Army uniform with accessories was recovered from him," said DCP North East Delhi.