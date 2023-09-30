The Delhi Police on 30 September said they have arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly duping shopkeepers on the pretext of getting their rental charges on UPI transaction soundbox waived off, reported news agency PTI .

As per police, the accused used to work in a bank three years ago and has experience installing QR codes for UPI payments at shops and private vendors.

Identified as Nadeem, the accused is a resident of Bhopra in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. Police said that they received three such complaints in which the victims lost money.

In one of the complaints, ₹35,000 was transferred fraudulently from the account of a 61-year-old man, who runs a grocery shop, said a senior police officer.

The officer added that two more complainants -- a grocery shopkeeper and a ‘chole bhature’ vendor -- were cheated of ₹39,000 and ₹7,400 respectively, adding some other such incidents were also reported.

The modus operandi of the accused was similar in all the incidents, the officer said.

The accused Nadeem used to target shopkeepers who transact money mainly using UPI and keep a soundbox in their shops. He introduced himself as a company agent working in a reputed bank and influenced them to get the monthly rent of the soundbox waived off, police said.

During the conversation, he took the mobile phone of the victims to change settings in UPI ID linked with the bank, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

He transferred the amount of the victims in his account and deleted the transaction history and other notifications, added Tirkey.

The man would then say that he would get their work done from a connected bank through his sources as he is an employee there, the DCP said.

He added that the police nabbed the accused person during the investigation.

Joy Tirkey said Naeem confessed to his involvement in the cheating, adding, that the accused got involved in gambling activities after leaving the bank job. Following this, he started cheating shopkeepers and influencing them through his technical knowledge, and sice the last six to seven months, he duped more than 40 people using the same modus operandi.

