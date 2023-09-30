Delhi Police nabs man who duped shopkeepers claiming to waive off rental charges on UPI transaction soundbox
The accused Nadeem used to target shopkeepers who transact money mainly using UPI and keep a soundbox in their shops. He introduced himself as a company agent working in a reputed bank and influenced them to get the monthly rent of the soundbox waived off.
The Delhi Police on 30 September said they have arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly duping shopkeepers on the pretext of getting their rental charges on UPI transaction soundbox waived off, reported news agency PTI.
