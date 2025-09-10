Delhi: Police officer, caught red-handed while taking bribe during sting operation, throws cash in air

On the afternoon of September 9, people outside the Hauz Qazi police station in Old Delhi were shocked to see currency notes flying through the air. Assistant Sub-Inspector Rakesh Kumar was caught by the Delhi Police Vigilance team while accepting a bribe of ₹15,000 from a man.

Realising he was being trapped, Kumar threw the cash, 30 ₹500 notes, into the air. Passersby rushed to grab the notes. While officers recovered ₹10,000, the rest went missing.

Kumar was immediately arrested, and a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered. He allegedly demanded the bribe to stop false charges against a resident of Bazar Sita Ram.

“The complainant approached the Vigilance Branch with a written complaint and informed that ASI Rakesh Kumar had called him at 12.30 pm at Hauz Qazi police station to deliver the bribe,” The Indian Express quoted an officer as saying.

How the sting operation unfolded Around 12.30 pm, the complainant entered the Hauz Qazi police station with bribe money as part of a trap. Later, he and ASI Rakesh Kumar stepped outside.

The complainant gave the pre-decided signal to the Vigilance team. As officers rushed in, Kumar threw the cash into the air. Passersby quickly grabbed some of the notes before Vigilance officers could secure them.

“The complainant approached the Vigilance Branch with a written complaint and informed that ASI Rakesh Kumar had called him at 12.30 pm at Hauz Qazi police station to deliver the bribe,” the publication quoted an officer as saying.

Also Read | CBI arrests professor cum Dean of Shillong University for ₹3.43 lakh bribe

“As the Vigilance team members rushed to apprehend the accused, Kumar threw the currency notes into the air…,” added the officer.

In total, ₹10,000 was recovered from the spot. But, ₹5,000 was taken away by onlookers and could not be traced. Police confirmed that the sting was successful, but the missing amount was a result of the chaos during the arrest.

Will Rakesh Kumar be penalised? Under Indian law, any public servant demanding money, favours or rewards for work that is part of their job is a criminal offence. Even if the work is not actually done improperly, the act of asking for or accepting the benefit is itself a crime.