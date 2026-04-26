Delhi Police officer kills labourer ‘partying’ in Dwarka, probe on to know whether cop was drunk

One person died as a Delhi Police personnel deputed in the Special Cell allegedly opened fire in Dwarka, Delhi, late Saturday night.

Two labourers were hit in the incident, the Delhi Police told news agency ANI. “One has died, while the other is injured,” the police added.

“The accused is absconding. The Delhi Police have launched a manhunt and are conducting raids to trace him,” Delhi Police said.

Advertisement

Also Read | How Delhi Police helped Lungi Ngidi to reach hospital in less than 15 minutes?

What exactly happened? Details shared by the Delhi Police revealed that Head Constable Neeraj, posted with the Special Cell, allegedly opened fire around 2 am in Jaffarpur Kalan, Dwarka, leaving one labourer dead and another injured.

The incident happened when some labourers staying in a nearby colony were allegedly partying and creating noise.

An official said, “The labourers were partying, and an argument broke out over the noise, which led to this incident.”

"The policeman, who resides nearby, reportedly got into an argument with them over the issue," a source told PTI.

During the altercation, the policeman allegedly fired shots, hitting two labourers. One of them succumbed to injuries, while the other is undergoing treatment, the source said.

Advertisement

The source added that after the incident, the accused fled from the spot, and multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused.

“It is being investigated whether the Head Constable was drunk,” police told ANI.

The accused is absconding, and a search is underway, the official added, saying that police registered a murder case and initiated an investigation.

“After conducting a post-mortem, the body will be handed over to the family,” the official said.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



Connect with Akriti here

LinkedIn:

Twitter/X:

Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in