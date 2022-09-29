Delhi Police on high alert after PFI ban

Delhi Police is on high alert and is constantly monitoring the situation to maintain law and order in the city after the central government banned the Popular Front of India for a period of five years on Wednesday
The Delhi Police is on high alert to maintain law and order situation in the city after the Centre banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) for five years. Police activity has been amplified in different areas and Deputy Commissioner of Police(DCPs) from various districts have also taken to the streets to assess the situation.
Delhi police arrested five people linked to the PFI in North East Delhi, where riots took place in 2020 while DCPs from different districts including North West District patrolled their respective jurisdictions.
DCP Sanjay Kumar said, speaking to news agency ANI, said "We are on alert mode. We are ready to handle any situation. North East district has been put under active Yellow scheme, Orange scheme and Red scheme. Today, an exercise was conducted in North East district to check the effectiveness of the Yellow Scheme which is meant to deal with any exigency in the district."
The yellow scheme moves teams of ACPs and SHOs to the place of disturbance immediately upon receiving a message while another component of the force is put on high alert and Vajra, water canon, as well as other resources, are moved to the target point.
The orange scheme is implemented once the situation worsens in one police station area and subsequently gets implemented in 3-4 police station areas. The red scheme is implemented when the whole district is affected.
As per reports, additional police forces will also be deployed in sensitive areas of the national capital so that immediate action can be taken in case of any untoward incident.
The central government issued a ban for five years on PFI and its affiliates with immediate effect on Wednesday under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The ban came days after raids across the country on the PFI cadre by the National Investigation Agency and Enforcement Directorate which saw more than 100 PFI cadres arrested.
The central government notification also declared Rehab India Foundation, Campus Front of India, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organization, National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala, as an ‘unlawful association’ under sub-section (1) of section 3 of the UAPA.
Centre directed all states and Union Territories to use their power under the UAPA against the PFI and its ‘affiliates’.
A gazette notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA) banning PFI and affiliates for a period of five years read, “PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country and have the potential of disturbing public peace and communal harmony of the country and supporting militancy in the country,"
