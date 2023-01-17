Delhi police on hunt for 4 terror suspects ahead of Republic Day

Delhi Police is hunting for four terror suspects, besides the two who were arrested last week from the Jahangirpuri area in the national capital, sources said on Tuesday.
Delhi Police is hunting for four terror suspects, besides the two who were arrested last week from the Jahangirpuri area in the national capital, sources said on Tuesday.
The terror suspects received weapons from Pakistan through the drop-dead method and were in contact with their handlers on the other side of the border through a social media application, according to Delhi Police Special Cell sources as quoted by news agency ANI.
The terror suspects received weapons from Pakistan through the drop-dead method and were in contact with their handlers on the other side of the border through a social media application, according to Delhi Police Special Cell sources as quoted by news agency ANI.
This came after two terrorists were arrested from the Jahangirpuri area in Delhi earlier in January who, according to the police, were tasked to carry out the targeted attacks in various states.
This came after two terrorists were arrested from the Jahangirpuri area in Delhi earlier in January who, according to the police, were tasked to carry out the targeted attacks in various states.
Police got information about the involvement of eight persons in the module. Presently, police suspect the possible presence of four suspects in India. The weapons recovered from the terrorists were found at an unknown location in Uttarakhand which is now being verified, sources told ANI.
Police got information about the involvement of eight persons in the module. Presently, police suspect the possible presence of four suspects in India. The weapons recovered from the terrorists were found at an unknown location in Uttarakhand which is now being verified, sources told ANI.
Meanwhile, the two terror suspects arrested from Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Thursday were assigned to carry out targeted killings of rightwing leaders on January 27 and January 31, sources claimed.
Meanwhile, the two terror suspects arrested from Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Thursday were assigned to carry out targeted killings of rightwing leaders on January 27 and January 31, sources claimed.
The Delhi Police had earlier said it arrested two 'suspicious' men and recovered two hand grenades from their house in the Bhalswa Dairy area of Jahangirpuri.
The Delhi Police had earlier said it arrested two 'suspicious' men and recovered two hand grenades from their house in the Bhalswa Dairy area of Jahangirpuri.
The Special cell of the Delhi Police had arrested the two suspects -- identified as Jagjit Singh (29) and Naushad (56). They were produced before the Patiala House Court on Friday and sent to police remand for 14 days, ANI reported.
The Special cell of the Delhi Police had arrested the two suspects -- identified as Jagjit Singh (29) and Naushad (56). They were produced before the Patiala House Court on Friday and sent to police remand for 14 days, ANI reported.
(More details are awaited)
(More details are awaited)
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.