Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi Police personnel struck by SUV in Connaught Place vicinity| WATCH

Delhi Police personnel struck by SUV in Connaught Place vicinity| WATCH

Livemint

Video footage captures moment of Delhi Police member being struck by SUV.

Delhi Police personnel hit by an SUV in the Connaught Place area. (Photo: ANI)

Video footage from a CCTV camera captures the moment when a member of the Delhi Police was struck by an SUV and sent airborne in the Connaught Place vicinity, ANI reported.

ANI reported that on the night spanning from the 24th to the 25th of October, an incident occurred, during which the car driver involved was apprehended by the police, and appropriate measures were taken against him.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 12:28 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.