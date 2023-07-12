Delhi Police presents photos, phone location as ‘technical evidence’ against WFI chief Brij Bhushan1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 09:02 AM IST
Delhi Police chargesheet cites photographs, phone location, and witness testimonies as evidence against ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in sexual harassment case. Singh refuses to step down despite chargesheet. Wrestlers protest at Jantar Mantar.
The ‘technical evidence’ that the Delhi Police chargesheet cited against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh includes photographs allegedly showing him making advances towards a complainant, his phone location corroborating a witness's testimony, and pictures confirming his presence at an event where an alleged incident of sexual harassment occurred.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×