The ‘technical evidence’ that the Delhi Police chargesheet cited against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh includes photographs allegedly showing him making advances towards a complainant, his phone location corroborating a witness's testimony, and pictures confirming his presence at an event where an alleged incident of sexual harassment occurred.

However, there was neither a Visitor’s Register nor any CCTV at the WFI office on Ashoka Road in the capital, Singh’s home and the scene of at least two incidents of sexual harassment, as per the complaints, quoted by The Indian Express.

The chargesheet is based on the police investigation into complaints registered by six women wrestlers against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP. It said that Brij Bhushan is “liable to be prosecuted and punished for offences" of stalking and molestation.

According to the chargesheet, WFI officials, replying to a police notice, supplied four photographs, showing the presence of Brij Bhushan and the complainant in a foreign country (Kazakhstan). “In two photographs, he is seen making advances towards the complainant," the chargesheet says.

A total of 21 witnesses have given their statements against Singh. Six of them have given their statements under CRPC 164.

Brij Bhushan refuses to step down

Meanwhile, Brij Bhushan has refused to step down despite the chargesheet filed against him by the Delhi Police. Asked the question by Times Now, the six-time MP not only refused, but also misbehaved with the reporter and slammed a car door on the mic.

Benched WFI chief said he would "speak in court" and refused to give any "masala" to the media.

Singh previously denied allegations, stating he would only step down if Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested it. Wrestlers, including national and international medal winners, staged a protest, holding a sit-in at Jantar Mantar until their eviction after confrontations with Delhi Police.