Delhi Police prohibits flying of UAVs, hot air balloons till Independence Day

NEW DELHI : Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Friday issued an order prohibiting the flying of “sub-conventional aerial platforms" like UAVs, paragliders, and hot air balloons in the national capital till August 15 citing security reasons, officials said.

The order shall remain in force for a period of 16 days from Friday till August 15, the police said.

"It has been reported that certain criminals, anti-social elements or terrorists, inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by using 'sub-conventional aerial platforms' like paragliders, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, quadcopters or para-jumping from aircraft etc," the order stated.

Therefore, the Delhi Police has prohibited the flying of “sub-conventional aerial platforms" over Delhi on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations and doing so shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, the order said.

The copies of the orders should be affixed on the notice boards of the offices of all DCPs/Addl DCPs/ACPs, Tehsil, all police stations and offices of the New Delhi Municipal Council, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, East Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation, Public Works Department, Delhi Development Authority, Delhi Cantonment Board, it said.

Earlier, all the district DCPs had been asked to intensify patrolling in their areas and conduct door-to-door verification to ensure safety and security across the national capital to avoid any untoward incident.

Shrivastava had laid emphasis on increasing police presence, intensive and coordinated checking at vulnerable points, verification of tenants and servants, sensitisation of cyber cafe owners, security guards, pre-owned car dealers and mobile dealers among others in order to strengthen counter-terrorism measures.

Even though hotels and guest houses aren't operational due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the officers have been asked to stay vigilant.

The staff deputed in checking and frisking teams, which consist of 200 police personnel, have been strictly advised to ensure social distancing in the wake of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The staff will wear personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and use sanitisers after every checking and frisking at Red Fort during the Independence Day celebration.

More electronic devices are being installed to avoid close contact during frisking.

Over 300 CCTV cameras have been installed in and around the Red Fort, where the Independence Day event is held every year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via