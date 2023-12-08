comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 08 2023 15:59:53
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.2 -0.62%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,653.1 1.38%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 614 0.35%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 285.25 0.42%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 449.15 -1.95%
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi Police receives bomb threat at IGI airport and Paharganj
Back Back

Delhi Police receives bomb threat at IGI airport and Paharganj

 Livemint

Delhi Police received a bomb threat call at IGI airport and Paharganj on Wednesday midnight. The police have registered a case against one person in the incident of a fake bomb threat

A fake bomb threat at Delhi's IGI airport created panic on Wednesday midnight. Delhi police has registered a case in the matterPremium
A fake bomb threat at Delhi's IGI airport created panic on Wednesday midnight. Delhi police has registered a case in the matter

Delhi Police received a fake bomb threat call at IGI airport and Paharganj on Wednesday midnight. Later, a case was registered against a Najafgarh resident, Tejpal Solanki in the matter, reported ANI.

Solanki was booked under under section 336/505/182 at IGI Airport police station, reported ANI citing Delhi Police.

"Delhi Police received a bomb threat call at IGI airport and Paharganj on Wednesday at 12.20 Hrs. A case was registered under section 336/505/182 at IGI Airport police station against Tejpal Solanki a resident of Najafgarh: Delhi Police," wrote ANI on X.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 08 Dec 2023, 06:29 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App