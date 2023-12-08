Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi Police receives bomb threat at IGI airport and Paharganj

Delhi Police receives bomb threat at IGI airport and Paharganj

Livemint

Delhi Police received a bomb threat call at IGI airport and Paharganj on Wednesday midnight. The police have registered a case against one person in the incident of a fake bomb threat

A fake bomb threat at Delhi's IGI airport created panic on Wednesday midnight. Delhi police has registered a case in the matter

Delhi Police received a fake bomb threat call at IGI airport and Paharganj on Wednesday midnight. Later, a case was registered against a Najafgarh resident, Tejpal Solanki in the matter, reported ANI.

Solanki was booked under under section 336/505/182 at IGI Airport police station, reported ANI citing Delhi Police.

"Delhi Police received a bomb threat call at IGI airport and Paharganj on Wednesday at 12.20 Hrs. A case was registered under section 336/505/182 at IGI Airport police station against Tejpal Solanki a resident of Najafgarh: Delhi Police," wrote ANI on X.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

