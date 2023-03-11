Delhi Police receives Satish Kaushik's postmortem report, probe continues2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 01:40 PM IST
Veteran actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66 in the early hours of Thursday morning.
After receiving the postmortem report of Indian actor Satish Kaushik who passed away earlier this week, Delhi Police on Saturday visited the farmhouse where the comedian celebrated Holi before his demise. The cops analyzed CCTV footage at the place.
