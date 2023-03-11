After receiving the postmortem report of Indian actor Satish Kaushik who passed away earlier this week, Delhi Police on Saturday visited the farmhouse where the comedian celebrated Holi before his demise. The cops analyzed CCTV footage at the place.

Police sources informed that the doctors who were present during the autopsy have not found anything suspicious about the death of Satish Kaushik.

"The reports of blood samples and heart of the deceased actor are still awaited and will be in within a fortnight," Delhi Police told ANI.

The officials also stated that a crime team of Delhi's Southwest district police visited the farmhouse earlier today, where the deceased actor was staying. The probe team recovered some 'medicines', from the farmhouse, where a party was organized by an industrialist.

"The medicines are being examined. A party was organized in the farmhouse, which belonged to an industrialist. Police are going through the guest list to ascertain those who were present at the farmhouse," they added.

The initial post-mortem report suggests that no injury mark was found over the body. Cardiac arrest is believed to be the cause of death.

The post-mortem was conducted at Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. Officials said that this was a routine proceeding under Section 174 of the CrPC to "ascertain whether the demise occurred under mysterious circumstances or if the person died of unnatural causes".

The actor had reportedly fallen sick while staying at a friend's place in Delhi for Holi celebrations. Kaushik's last tweet on Tuesday was a series of photographs of him playing Holi at a Mumbai party hosted by lyricist Javed Akhtar. Many noted personalities including PM Modi have mourned the death of the legendary actor.

Satish Kaushik started his career as a stage actor and performed at various stage shows in Delhi before moving to Mumbai to step up his acting career. He played small roles in various films, but his role as Calendar in the 1987 classic 'Mr. India' made him a household name.

Kaushik also wrote the screenplay for the cult classic 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' and directed hit films like 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' and 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain'. He produced films like 'Tere Naam' and 'Milenge Milenge'.

(With ANI inputs)