Delhi Police recover 10 high-end stolen motorcycles including 6 Royal Enfield Bullets worth ₹13 lakh; 2 arrested

Under ‘Operation Bullet’, the Delhi Police have recovered 10 high-end stolen motorcycles worth nearly ₹13 lakh, including six Royal Enfield Bullets. This has led to the arrest of two repeat offenders who were part of a string of motorcycle thefts across Delhi and adjoining areas.

A joint team from the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS), the Anti-Burglary and Snatching Cell, and Police Station Swaroop Nagar carried out the operation.

Which vehicles did the Delhi Police recover? The recovered vehicles include six Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles, a Yamaha R15, a Bajaj Pulsar, and two Hero Honda Splendor bikes.

The recovery has enabled the police to solve at least ten cases registered in Swaroop Nagar, Narela, Burari, Model Town, and Gannaur (Sonipat, Haryana). These cases consisted of e-FIRs filed between January 2024 and May 2025 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and BNSS.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police of Outer North, Nidhin Valsan, said that a trap was set near Bhalswa Lake in Mukundpur on the evening of 20 May based on specific intelligence provided by a confidential source to the Head Constable.

“At around 6:00 PM, two suspects were intercepted while riding a Royal Enfield Bullet. The vehicle was confirmed to have been stolen and linked to an E-FIR registered on 12 May at Police Station Swaroop Nagar,” DCP Valsan said.

He added, “During questioning, the suspects disclosed the locations of several hideouts where other stolen motorcycles were stashed. Following their leads, the police conducted a series of field operations and raids across Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh. This led to the recovery of nine additional motorcycles, including other premium models.”

Arrested individuals include Pankaj, 24, who lives in Swaroop Nagar Extension, Bhalswa Dairy, Delhi, and Taslim, 22, who lives in Rajiv Nagar, Bhalswa Dairy.

“Pankaj is a known ‘Bad Character’ with eight previous cases registered against him, while Taslim has two prior involvements. During sustained interrogation, both confessed to multiple thefts and revealed their method of operation. They would typically break handle locks and bypass ignition systems to steal motorcycles without keys. In one incident, they also attempted to break into a residence after stealing a bike from a house compound, though the break-in attempt was unsuccessful,” DCP Valsan stated.