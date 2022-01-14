Delhi Police recovers IED from Ghazipur flower market1 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2022, 03:32 PM IST
- A bomb disposal squad of National Security Guard (NSG) defused the IED recovered from Ghazipur
|
Listen to this article
The Delhi Police on Friday recovered an Improvised explosive device (IED) from an unattended bag at Ghazipur Flower Market on Friday.
A bomb disposal squad of National Security Guard (NSG) defused the IED recovered from Ghazipur, news agency ANI reported.
The weight of IED was approximately 3 kg. The NSG received information from Delhi Police around 11 am and the explosive was defused around 1.30 pm.
The NSG said samples of the IED have been collected and team will submit a report on the chemical component used to assemble the explosive.
Delhi Police officials also informed that fire engines have been sent to the site.
With inputs for ANI
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!