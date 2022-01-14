The Delhi Police on Friday recovered an Improvised explosive device (IED) from an unattended bag at Ghazipur Flower Market on Friday.

A bomb disposal squad of National Security Guard (NSG) defused the IED recovered from Ghazipur, news agency ANI reported.

The weight of IED was approximately 3 kg. The NSG received information from Delhi Police around 11 am and the explosive was defused around 1.30 pm.

#WATCH | Delhi: National Security Guard (NSG) carries out a controlled explosion of the IED found at East Delhi's Ghazipur Flower Market pic.twitter.com/tV0PMYxSLF — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2022

The NSG said samples of the IED have been collected and team will submit a report on the chemical component used to assemble the explosive.

Delhi Police officials also informed that fire engines have been sent to the site.

With inputs for ANI

