Home > News > India > Delhi police reduces Covid-19 money to its personnel from 1 lakh to 10,000
Representative image (Photo: Reuters)

Delhi police reduces Covid-19 money to its personnel from 1 lakh to 10,000

1 min read . 12:56 AM IST PTI

Delhi police has decided to reduce sanction amount for its personnel infected with coronavirus while on duty as number of cases in the force are increasing rapidly, say officials

New Delhi: The Delhi police has decided to reduce the amount given to its personnel who get infected with the coronavirus while on duty from 1 lakh to 10,000 after the number of infections increased rapidly in the force, officials said on Thursday.

They said over 250 police personnel have been infected with the virus.

In April, when 25-30 policemen were infected, the Delhi police had decided to give 1 lakh from the Delhi Police Welfare Society to the personnel, according to officials.

“A meeting was held recently and it was decided that the sanction amount should be reduced. A lot of policemen are getting infected with the virus and the amount has to be distributed equally in such cases. So a decision was taken to reduce the amount from 1 lakh to 10,000," a senior police officer said.

Most policemen are treated at government hospitals and the department helps them with medicines and treatment, he said.

Meanwhile, the amount given to the family of a police official who dies of COVID-19 has been increased from 7 lakhs to 10 lakh, he added.

The move came after a Delhi police constable, posted in Bharat Nagar police station of Northwest district, died due of COVID-19.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

