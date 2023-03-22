Delhi police register 6 FIRs, arrest 6 for putting up objectionable posters against PM Modi1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 09:22 AM IST
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed on Tuesday that four cases of attacks on the residences of public representatives were reported in the last two years in the New Delhi district
Delhi Police registered 100 FIRs and arrested six people in the case related to objectionable posters against PM Narendra Modi across the city. As per the allegations, some parts of Delhi also had posters with the caption "Modi Hatao Desh Bachao".
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×