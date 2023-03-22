Delhi Police registered 100 FIRs and arrested six people in the case related to objectionable posters against PM Narendra Modi across the city. As per the allegations, some parts of Delhi also had posters with the caption "Modi Hatao Desh Bachao".

The FIRs were filed under sections of the Printing Press Act & Defacement of Property Act, according to Special CP Deependra Pathak.

Posters didn't have details of the printing press. A van was also intercepted as soon as it left the AAP office, Pathak added.

The FIR has been registered in different districts across the city under sections of the Printing Press Act and Defacement of Property Act, the police said.

Further investigation is underway in the case.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed on Tuesday that four cases of attacks on the residences of public representatives were reported in the last two years in the New Delhi district.

“The Delhi Police has reported that four cases of attacks on the residences of public representatives have been reported and FIRs registered in New Delhi district in last two years (up to February 28, 2023)," he said while giving a written reply.

Rai said 16 people have been arrested in these four cases and a charge sheet has been filed in two cases.

"All police officers have been directed to keep vigil in their respective area to avoid such incidents and to take legal action against the persons who are found indulging in such activities," he said.

Rai informed this in Lok Sabha in response to a question by Hyderabad MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.