Home / News / India /  Delhi police register 6 FIRs, arrest 6 for putting up objectionable posters against PM Modi
Back

Delhi Police registered 100 FIRs and arrested six people in the case related to objectionable posters against PM Narendra Modi across the city. As per the allegations, some parts of Delhi also had posters with the caption "Modi Hatao Desh Bachao".

The FIRs were filed under sections of the Printing Press Act & Defacement of Property Act, according to Special CP Deependra Pathak.

Posters didn't have details of the printing press. A van was also intercepted as soon as it left the AAP office, Pathak added.

The FIR has been registered in different districts across the city under sections of the Printing Press Act and Defacement of Property Act, the police said.

Further investigation is underway in the case.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed on Tuesday that four cases of attacks on the residences of public representatives were reported in the last two years in the New Delhi district.

“The Delhi Police has reported that four cases of attacks on the residences of public representatives have been reported and FIRs registered in New Delhi district in last two years (up to February 28, 2023)," he said while giving a written reply.

Rai said 16 people have been arrested in these four cases and a charge sheet has been filed in two cases.

"All police officers have been directed to keep vigil in their respective area to avoid such incidents and to take legal action against the persons who are found indulging in such activities," he said.

Rai informed this in Lok Sabha in response to a question by Hyderabad MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout