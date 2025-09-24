Delhi police registers case against institution director for alleged molestation of 15 students, man traced to Agra

The director of a well known institution's branch in the national capital, has been accused and booked for allegedly molesting students, ANI reported citing police officials on September 24.

Advertisement

More than 15 female students came forward with complaints against the accused, identified as Chinmayanad Saraswati alias Parthasarthi, Delhi police told the agency. And a case has been registered at Vasant Kunj North Police Station, based on the girls' statements.

“The accused has a luxury car with a fake number plate bearing United Nation's number. The car has been impounded, and upon further investigation, it was found that no such number has been issued. The accused's location is being traced by the Police,” an official told ANI on September 24.

Also Read | Are banks open or closed for Navratri Day 3 today?

Advertisement

Delhi police investigation: What we know so far The students' statements have been recorded before a magistrate under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Speaking to ANI, DCP (South West) Amit Goel said, “The accused has been traced near Agra and he will be arrested soon.”

During the investigation, police recovered a luxury red Volvo car belonging to the accused and sporting fake UN number plates (39 UN 1). Police confirmed the plates are fabricated and not formally issued.

The accused had earlier applied for anticipatory bail but later withdrew the plea, authorities added.

Sources told the agency that the institution's management has removed the accused from position and is cooperating with the police investigation.

Advertisement

Delhi police solve blind hit-and-run case Meanwhile, in another operation, Delhi Police said it has solved a blind hit-and-run case within eight days by apprehending the accused and recovering the offending vehicle in the South West district, ANI reported.

According to police, on September 15, around 1 pm, a PCR call was received at Vasant Vihar police station, reporting that car belonging to Mayank Jain had been hit by a another car between 2 am and 3 am at the Munirka flyover. When Jain stepped out of his vehicle, the driver allegedly hit him deliberately and fled from the spot. Jain, who sustained injuries, was admitted to RR Hospital, Dhaula Kuan, for treatment. Based on the complaint, a case under FIR No. 221/25 was registered at Vasant Vihar police station.

Advertisement

Police stated that more than 200 CCTV cameras installed along the Ring Road and its adjoining areas were scanned during the investigation. A suspected car with a broken front glass was identified.

On verification, it was found that the registered owner of the vehicle had passed away two years ago, and the car was being used by his family members. During analysis of call records and route mapping through CCTV footage, it was established that Gaurav Bhardwaj, a resident of Greater Kailash Enclave-I, had taken the car to Dwarka on the night of the incident.

Police later found that the accused had replaced the damaged front glass at a mechanic shop in GK-I the next day. The broken glass was also recovered on September 20. On September 22, Bhardwaj was apprehended and, during interrogation, confessed to the crime. The car was also recovered at his instance, police added.

Advertisement