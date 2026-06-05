Delhi Police register FIR after CBSE reports cyber attacks on post-result services portal

The Delhi Police on Friday registered an FIR based on a complaint filed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) over a series of coordinated cyber attacks targeting its Post-Result Services Portal, ANI reported.

A case has been filed under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, and an investigation is underway. According to preliminary findings, there is no indication that the attacks led to a breach of CBSE's systems. Sources said the board's data and digital infrastructure remain secure.

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Delhi Police's cyber unit is currently investigating the matter.

What did CBSE say? Earlier in the day, the CBSE had lodged a formal complaint with Delhi Police over a series of coordinated cyber attacks targeting its Post-Result Services Portal, the Board said in a press release issued on Friday.

According to CBSE, the complaint has been filed with the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit of Delhi Police regarding "a series of coordinated and sophisticated cyber attacks" directed at its portal used for post-result services.

"The portal caters to lakhs of students across the country for availing post-result services, and disruption to its functioning has the potential to adversely impact a large number of stakeholders, cause significant public inconvenience, and affect public order and create dissatisfaction amongst students against the Board," the press release stated.

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CBSE said the Post-Result Services Portal, launched on June 2 to facilitate services such as verification and re-evaluation of answer scripts for Class 12 Board Examination candidates, had been subjected to "repeated and coordinated cyber attacks" over the past three days.

"The attacks involved large volumes of malicious traffic originating from multiple IP addresses within and outside the country," the Board said.

CBSE further stated that the apparent objective of the attackers was "to destabilise the platform, deny access to legitimate users, and attempt unauthorised extraction of information by elements inimical to national interest."

The Board said that, in view of the "nature, scale, and coordinated character" of the attacks, it had approached the IFSO Unit for a detailed investigation and legal action against those responsible.

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Emphasising the security of its systems, CBSE said, "Despite these malicious attempts, CBSE's systems and databases remain secure and uncompromised. No data breach or unauthorised access has been detected."

The Board said all attacks were "successfully mitigated through continuous 24x7 monitoring and response mechanisms," with support from cybersecurity teams of IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, Digital India Corporation, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), CERT-In, and other central government agencies.

(With inputs from ANI)

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