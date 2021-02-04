OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi Police registers case against unknown people in 'toolkit' post controversy
Praveer Ranjan, Special Commissioner of Police (CP), Delhi Police, speaks during a press conference at Police Headquarters, in New Delhi (PTI)
Praveer Ranjan, Special Commissioner of Police (CP), Delhi Police, speaks during a press conference at Police Headquarters, in New Delhi (PTI)

Delhi Police registers case against unknown people in 'toolkit' post controversy

2 min read . Updated: 04 Feb 2021, 07:53 PM IST ANI

'We have not named anybody in the FIR. It is only against the creators of the 'toolkit' which is a matter of investigation,' said Delhi Police

New Delhi: Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has not been named in the FIR filed by Delhi Police and the case has been registered against unknown persons in "toolkit" social media post controversy.

Addressing a press conference here, Delhi Police Special Commissioner Praveer Ranjan said they had registered a case against creators of "toolkit" and no one had been named in the FIR.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Only two Indian carriers -- SpiceJet and now-shuttered Jet Airways -- were operating MAX aircraft before they were grounded on safety concerns

DGCA to do 'all sorts of scrutiny' before clearing Boeing 737 MAX planes: Civil Aviation Secretary

1 min read . 08:02 PM IST
Hopes that the economy created jobs last month were boosted by reports showing rebounds in private payrolls and services industry employment in January

US weekly jobless claims fall more than expected

1 min read . 07:37 PM IST
In the COVID immunization drive, 5912 public health care centres and 1239 private healthcare centres are being used as vaccination session sites

97% people are satisfied with covid-19 vaccination experience: Govt data

2 min read . 07:33 PM IST
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava

Red Fort clash evoked similar reaction as did Capitol Hill incident: MEA on farmers' protest

2 min read . 07:26 PM IST

"We have not named anybody in the FIR. It is only against the creators of the 'toolkit' which is a matter of investigation. Delhi Police will be investigating that case," he said.

He was asked if the police have named Greta Thunberg in the FIR.

Ranjan said farmer protests at Delhi borders have been going on for days and Delhi Police has been closely monitoring several social media accounts.

"We have identified some 300 accounts spreading dissatisfaction and disharmony towards the Government of India. 'Toolkit' account was being run by a group of Khalistanis. They had decided to conduct a digital strike post the Republic Day incident," he said.

"We have recovered a document about the planned execution. We have found out that is a copycat execution. As of now, we have registered cases against the authors of that account. The case has been handed over to the cyber cell. Investigations are underway," he added.

Thunberg had posted "toolkit" in a tweet on Wednesday which she later deleted.

The teen climate activist had also extended support to protest by farmer unions on the borders of Delhi against the new farm laws.

"We stand in solidarity with the FarmersProtest in India," she had said in a tweet.

The External Affairs Ministry had said on Wednesday that protests by farmer unions against new farm laws must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse.

It had said that the temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible. "

"Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken," the ministry said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout