Delhi Police registers FIR in Israel Embassy blast case against unknown persons
Delhi Police has registered an FIR in the Israel Embassy blast case against unknown persons.
In the Israel Embassy blast case, Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unknown persons at the Tughlaq Road police station, ANI reported. The case involves a suspicious blast near the Israel Embassy on December 26.
(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!