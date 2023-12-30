Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi Police registers FIR in Israel Embassy blast case against unknown persons
BREAKING NEWS

Delhi Police registers FIR in Israel Embassy blast case against unknown persons

Livemint

Delhi Police has registered an FIR in the Israel Embassy blast case against unknown persons.

Breaking news

In the Israel Embassy blast case, Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unknown persons at the Tughlaq Road police station, ANI reported. The case involves a suspicious blast near the Israel Embassy on December 26.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)

