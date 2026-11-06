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Delhi Police registers FIR over alleged circulation of child sexual abuse material on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp

Delhi Police's Special Cell has registered an FIR following directions from the National Human Rights Commission, after a complaint flagged around 10 links allegedly containing child sexual abuse material on Meta-operated platforms. An investigation is under way to verify the allegations.

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Published6 Nov 2026, 11:04 PM IST
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Delhi Police registers FIR over alleged circulation of child sexual abuse material on Meta platforms
Delhi Police registers FIR over alleged circulation of child sexual abuse material on Meta platforms (Reuters / File)
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The Delhi Police has registered a first information report (FIR) over the alleged circulation of child sexual abuse material on social media platforms operated by Meta, following directions from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), officials said.

The FIR was registered by the Delhi Police Special Cell on October 8 under Sections 67 and 67B of the Information Technology Act, 2000. It was based on a complaint alleging that suspected Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) was being circulated through Meta platforms.

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Around 10 links were flagged in the complaint, following which the police initiated an investigation to verify the allegations and determine the nature of the content being circulated.

NHRC directs Delhi Police to register FIR over alleged child abuse material

NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo confirmed the development in a post on X, saying the police had acted on the commission's directions.

"Acting on our directions, Delhi Police has registered an FIR regarding the availability of Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material (CSEAM) on platforms operated by @MetaIndia," Kanoongo said.

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Delhi Police Special Cell investigating the allegations

The Special Cell is investigating the matter, police said.

The investigation will examine the links flagged in the complaint and verify the allegations concerning the circulation of the suspected material.

(With inputs by PTI)

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