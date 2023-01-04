Home / News / India / ‘Police response system collapsed’: Kiran Bedi on Kanjhawala case
2 min read.08:08 AM IST Edited By Alka Jain ( with inputs from ANI )
Kiran Bedi, who previously worked as the Joint Commissioner of Police of Delhi, stated that the response system of the police has collapsed in the national capital.
Former IPS officer Kiran Bedi on Tuesday broke her silence on the horrific Kanjhawala incident and listed several things that emerged from the case in which a 20-year-old Delhi girl was hit by a car and dragged for 12 kilometres leading to death on New Year.
Bedi, who previously worked as the Joint Commissioner of Police of Delhi, stated that the response system of the police has collapsed in the national capital.
“I think the response system of the police has collapsed because, the earlier system of the police control room vans, where you had a mobile police force, there were police vans in hundreds, spread all over the city. It was a very well-established system, developed over the years by respective police commissioners," the former IPS officer told ANI.
“Sometimes, I do not understand when and why the system was dismantled. The police control vans were handed over and given to police, probably to strengthen their resource-- vehicular and manpower," she added.
She also said, “Instead of the police control room vans, which were like the mobile police force, who were always moving around different corners, on getting a call, they would have responded to the incident."
Further, Bedi also stressed the social collapse in society. "The way our youngsters are being groomed, parented and being educated and the way they are taking the law into their hands, getting drunk at night and over speeding, this is a very serious concern," she told ANI.
A 20-year-old girl, named Anjali was killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooty was hit by a car and she was reportedly dragged for several kilometres under the vehicle on the city's roads.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District), Harendra K Singh, informed that five people had been arrested in the Kanjhawala case and a case under 304 A (death due to negligence) of the IPC was registered against them. They were produced before a court in Delhi's Rohini which sent them to three days of police custody for interrogation.
