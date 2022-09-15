Additionally, he noted that before the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, the gang had prepared a "plan B" to kill the actor. While speaking to ANI, the official said, “They took stock of Salman Khan's farmhouse, saw the road access, noted the speed limit at which the vehicle would move in and out due to the potholes on roads. They posed as Salman Khan's fans and tried to befriend the staff of his house so that they could know the timings of his entry and exit and the people who accompany him."

